Africa focused health-tech start-up; Talamus Health Inc. named to Fast Company’s Annual List of The World’s Mo st Innovative Companies for 2019

Talamus Health Inc. ([www.TalamusHealth.com](http://www.talamushealth.com/)), an Africa focused health-tech business, has been named to Fast Company’s (www.FastCompany.com) prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s volatile… Read more on […]

Talamus Health Inc. ([www.TalamusHealth.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...