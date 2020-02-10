Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa’s Female Fund Managers to Receive Major Boost Through Launch of a Multi-Million Dollar Fund


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


African leaders are putting women front and center of efforts to drive the continent’s economic growth through a game-changing fund that invests in women fund managers and also provides technical assistance. The launch of the African Women Leadership Fund (AWLF) will provide capital to both first time and experienced fund managers in support of UN […]

African leaders are putting women front and center of efforts to drive the continent’s economic growth through a game-changing fund that i...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/02/2020

Tchad : "Ceux qui cherchent notre perte périront avant nous", Laoukein Médard

Tchad : "Ceux qui cherchent notre perte périront avant nous", Laoukein Médard

Tchad : Laoukein Kourayo Médard face à ses militants du Mayo Kebbi Ouest Tchad : Laoukein Kourayo Médard face à ses militants du Mayo Kebbi Ouest 09/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Laoukein Kourayo Médard face à ses militants du Mayo Kebbi Ouest

09/02/2020

Tchad : bus, restauration, les étudiants dans des conditions préoccupantes

09/02/2020

Tchad : "Ceux qui cherchent notre perte périront avant nous", Laoukein Médard

09/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police "doit être au service de la population" (ministre de la sécurité)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 07/02/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine 06/02/2020 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar