Africa’s Mara Corporation set to introduce Mara X, an Android One phone in partnership with Google

In partnership with Google, Mara Corporation Limited (MC) (https://Mara.com) is set to release the Mara X for the African market in the second quarter of 2018. The Mara X will be a one-of-a-kind high-quality, smartphone. The Mara X will be launched as part of Google’s Android One portfolio, getting a software experience designed by Google […]

In partnership with Google, Mara Corporation Limited (MC) (https://Mara.com) is set to release the Mara X for the Af...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...