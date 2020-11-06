Alwihda Info
Africa’s Startups More Investible Than Ever


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Novembre 2020


Africa’s startups have never been more investible than now. There is a growing number of professional ‘super angels’ involved in record-breaking deals, and private equity investments have doubled since last year. This and more were discussed at the 7th, and fully virtual, Africa Early Stage Investor Summit #AESIS2020 held on 3-4 November with more than […]

