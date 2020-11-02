Alwihda Info
Africa’s energy masterplan takes shape as African Development Bank and African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) r elease key report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Novembre 2020


The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and the African Development Bank have released recommendations of a baseline study that looked into the development of a continental energy grid and market. The study, supported by the European Union, is the first step in an ambitious project to create an efficient, competitive energy sector that helps to […]

