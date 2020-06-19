Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa’s wild polio-free status to be determined in August


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juin 2020


The independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC), responsible for certifying the eradication of wild poliovirus in the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region, is set to make its final decision about the region’s wild poliovirus status in August 2020. Following field verification visits over the past year and thorough critical analysis of the documentation of […]

The independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC), responsible for certifying the eradicat...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/06/2020

Tchad : 241 armes de guerre et des milliers de munitions saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad : 241 armes de guerre et des milliers de munitions saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad : reprise des cours, l'ambassade de Chine fait un don à l'Université de N'Djamena Tchad : reprise des cours, l'ambassade de Chine fait un don à l'Université de N'Djamena 19/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un homme déguisé en femme arrêté par la gendarmerie

19/06/2020

Tchad : 16 nominations dont 13 remplacements au ministère de l’Administration du territoire

19/06/2020

Tchad : Casimir Ninga offre 12 millions Fcfa pour la lutte contre la Covid-19

19/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un homme déguisé en femme arrêté par la gendarmerie
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents 07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda