Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank (AfDB) Official dismisses alleged conflict between Adesina, US Govt (By Obinna Chima)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Avril 2020


By Obinna Chima An official of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has described as false, the insinuation that the United States government is opposed to the re-election of the President of the Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for a second term. The top official of the Bank who pleaded to remain anonymous, stressed that any attempt […]

By Obinna Chima An official of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has described as false, the insinuation that the United States government is opposed to the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...