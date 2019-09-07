Alwihda Info
African Development Bank, African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership sign $5.4 million agreements to foster fertilizer market in Nigeria and Tanzania


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Septembre 2019


The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) and the African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) have signed two grant agreements to implement trade credit guarantees worth $5.4 million to support fertilizer value chains in Nigeria and Tanzania, potentially benefitting hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers. The organizations held a signing ceremony at the African Green Revolution Forum… […]

Tchad : faculté de médecine de l'UNEK, une suspension qui divise
