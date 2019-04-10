African Development Bank Board approves $4.8 million grant to accelerate African free trade

On 1 April 2019, the Board of the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) approved an institutional support grant of $4.8 million to the African Union (AU) to accelerate the momentum of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), which received its 22nd ratification on 2 April, bringing the agreement into force. The AfCFTA is a […]

On 1 April 2019, the Board of the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...