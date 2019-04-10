Alwihda Info
African Development Bank Board approves $4.8 million grant to accelerate African free trade


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Avril 2019


On 1 April 2019, the Board of the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) approved an institutional support grant of $4.8 million to the African Union (AU) to accelerate the momentum of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), which received its 22nd ratification on 2 April, bringing the agreement into force. The AfCFTA is a […]

