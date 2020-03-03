African Development Bank Group President Appoints Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Acting Senior Vice President

The President of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Acting Senior Vice President of the Bank with immediate effect. Ms. Tshabalala, currently the Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for the African Development Bank Group, joined the Bank […]

