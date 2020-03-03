Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank Group President Appoints Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Acting Senior Vice President


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Mars 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The President of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Acting Senior Vice President of the Bank with immediate effect. Ms. Tshabalala, currently the Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for the African Development Bank Group, joined the Bank […]

The President of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org)...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/03/2020

Tchad : le cheptel "n'est pas judicieusement exploité"

Tchad : le cheptel "n'est pas judicieusement exploité"

Tchad : 998 gendarmes en fin de formation vont renforcer les effectifs Tchad : 998 gendarmes en fin de formation vont renforcer les effectifs 02/03/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le maire de Moundou suspendu par le préfet du Lac Wey

02/03/2020

Tchad : 998 gendarmes en fin de formation vont renforcer les effectifs

02/03/2020

Tchad : Hinda Déby appelle à "lutter contre les 4 TROP et opter pour la planification familiale"

02/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : situation tendue à Abéché, tentative de déguerpissement de la famille Ourada
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2020 - Aristide Sélleson

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Qui veut affaiblir Touadera en utilisant Mapenzi ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ? 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

ANALYSE - 29/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Préfecture, difficultés de prise de rendez-vous sur internet : Le juge des référés peut ordonner le placement d’un rendez-vous

Préfecture, difficultés de prise de rendez-vous sur internet : Le juge des référés peut ordonner le placement d’un rendez-vous

Preuve de l'irrégularité des actes de l'état civil étrangers : précisions apportées par le juge judiciaire Preuve de l'irrégularité des actes de l'état civil étrangers : précisions apportées par le juge judiciaire 27/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar