African Development Bank Group approves $10 million equity in Razorite Healthcare Fund for Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Avril 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has approved a $10-million equity investment in Razorite Healthcare Africa Fund 1 (RHAF1) to help improve healthcare infrastructure delivery across the continent. The 10-year deal, approved on 26 February, will resource the Fund to address growing demands for affordable and quality healthcare services in several […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has approved a $10-million equity ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



