African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina to lead delegation to 33rd African Union Summit

The president of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) Akinwumi Adesina is expected in the Ethiopian capital for the African Union’s 33rd Assembly of Heads of State and Government. The summit runs from 8-10 February 2020 under the theme: Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development. Adesina will arrive in Addis Ababa with a […]

The president of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) Akinwumi Adesina is expected in the Ethiopian capital for the Afr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...