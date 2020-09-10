African Development Bank approves $27.33 million to ramp up the African Union’s COVID-19 Response Initiative

The African Development Bank’s Board of Directors (www.AfDB.org) on Wednesday approved $27.33 million in grants to boost the African Union’s (AU) efforts to mobilize a continental response to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The approval follows a meeting of the extended Bureau of the Conference of Heads of State and Government with Africa’s private sector on […]

The African Development Bank’s Board of Directors (www.AfDB.org) on Wednesday approved $27.33 million in grants to boost the Africa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...