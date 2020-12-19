Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank approves $7 million in Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) technical assistance to transform mini-grid investment in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have approved a $7 million grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), for technical assistance in setting up a mini-grid acceleration initiative to meet the needs of the continent’s fast-evolving renewable mini-grid industry. The Africa Mini-Grid Market Acceleration Programme (AMAP), which aims to […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have ap...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter