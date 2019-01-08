African Development Bank approves US$14.12 million to support Nigeria’s membership in African Trade Insurance (ATI) Ag ency

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), through its Trade Finance operations, has approved a US$14.12 million facility to support the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s membership in the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI). This is a critical and mandatory step to enable ATI commence its operations in Nigeria. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, joins 14 other […]

