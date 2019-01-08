Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank approves US$14.12 million to support Nigeria’s membership in African Trade Insurance (ATI) Ag ency


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), through its Trade Finance operations, has approved a US$14.12 million facility to support the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s membership in the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI). This is a critical and mandatory step to enable ATI commence its operations in Nigeria. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, joins 14 other […]

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), through its Trade Finance operations, has approved a US$14.12 mil...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/01/2019

Tchad : Masra Succès convoqué par le Procureur

Tchad : Masra Succès convoqué par le Procureur

Tchad : les éleveurs appelés à vacciner le bétail Tchad : les éleveurs appelés à vacciner le bétail 07/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : "des personnes mal intentionnées veulent déplacer le problème"

07/01/2019

Tchad : le gouverneur du Borkou instaure un couvre-feu

07/01/2019

Idriss Déby condamne la tentative de putsch par les armes au Gabon, "une aberration"

07/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Le procureur met en garde "ceux qui pensent défier la loi"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/01/2019 - OAK Consulting

تقرير جديد من مايم كاست يبين ارتفاع حجم الرسائل الإلكترونية ذات المرفقات الضارة بنسبة 25 بالمائة

تقرير جديد من مايم كاست يبين ارتفاع حجم الرسائل الإلكترونية ذات المرفقات الضارة بنسبة 25 بالمائة

Centrafrique : Les dieux sont tombés sur la tête ! Centrafrique : Les dieux sont tombés sur la tête ! 04/01/2019 - Pierre DE LACAN

ANALYSE - 29/12/2018 - Aliou TALL

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ?

Gilets jaunes : Et s'ils étaient noirs et arabes ?

Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir Afrique : l’assurance affinitaire, un marché en devenir 28/12/2018 - Namissa Rakoto

REACTION - 03/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​

Tribune : Les morpions algériens et français en plein délire !​

L'inoubliable massacre d'Arhiba... (épisode 3) L'inoubliable massacre d'Arhiba... (épisode 3) 18/12/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.