African Development Bank approves USD 24.7 million for Water and Sanitation Development in South Sudan

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on June 20, 2019, approved a proposal to commit $24.7 million to finance the South Sudan Strategic Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project. The Strategic Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project will support the rehabilitation of approximately 50km of the Juba town distribution network and […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on June 20, 2019, approved a proposal to c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...