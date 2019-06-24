Alwihda Info
African Development Bank hosts masterclass on women’s skills in business development


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The fourth Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA)/Entreprenarium masterclass began Monday in Pretoria, South Africa, aimed at improving women’s skills in business development and financial management. 40 business women, who came through an online application process, will attend the two-day masterclass, which will cover financial planning, lean start-up methodology and business model… Read […]

