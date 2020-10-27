African Development Bank, partners, announce new Women in Ethics and Compliance in Africa initiative

The Women in Ethics and Compliance in Africa network, (WECA), a new initiative creating a membership group for women executives and management leading the fight against corruption and non-compliance in business, made its debut at an online webinar co-hosted by the Bank on October 22. Its organisers, leaders from the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), the […]

The Women in Ethics and Compliance in Africa network, (WECA), a new initiative creating a membership group for women executiv...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...