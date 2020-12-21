Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank, partners, host online workshop on enhancing water security in the Greater Horn of Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Décembre 2020


The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the [Intergovernmental Authority on Development](https://igad.int/about-us/what-we-do) (IGAD) (https://bit.ly/3nDsT4E), a regional organization of Horn of Africa countries, held a webinar to discuss the pressures affecting water security in the Greater Horn of Africa and how the Bank can support regional member countries to better respond to growing… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-development-bank-partners-host-online-w...

