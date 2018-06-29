Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Development Bank ranked 4th best company to work for in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The [2018 Careers in Africa Employer of Choice Survey](https://www.talentagendaseries.com/hr-insight-blog/employer-of-choice-2018) (https://goo.gl/pnrSsw) has ranked the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) the fourth best company to work with in Africa. Of 100 companies listed, the top four include the World Bank Group, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and the African Development Bank.… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/african-development-bank-ranked-4th-best-c...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/06/2018

Tchad : l’ex-gouverneur Adam Noki condamné à 5 ans de prison ferme

Tchad : l’ex-gouverneur Adam Noki condamné à 5 ans de prison ferme

Tchad : 1.000 emplois pourraient être créés pour promouvoir massivement le réchaud Toumaï Tchad : 1.000 emplois pourraient être créés pour promouvoir massivement le réchaud Toumaï 28/06/2018

Populaires

Tchad : l’ex-gouverneur Adam Noki condamné à 5 ans de prison ferme

28/06/2018

Tchad : condamnations de 5 à 6 ans de prison pour 5 personnes et mandat d'arrêt contre un officier

28/06/2018

Tchad : un accord pour la construction de logements sociaux

28/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

IOG: le président artiste

IOG: le président artiste

République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! 25/06/2018 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 28/06/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république !

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république !

Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé Etranger malade : la procédure de demande de titre de séjour pour raisons de santé 22/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 26/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

Plaidoyer pour un autre Djibouti

Plaidoyer pour un autre Djibouti

L'Arabie Saoudite ou le déshonneur du Monde Arabe lors du vote sur l'attribution de la Coupe de Monde de football 2026 L'Arabie Saoudite ou le déshonneur du Monde Arabe lors du vote sur l'attribution de la Coupe de Monde de football 2026 14/06/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.