African Development Bank’s Akinwumi Adesina, three others win Academy of Public Health’s 2020 top Distinguished Fellowship Award


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Décembre 2020


The Academy of Public Health, the flagship body of the West African Institute of Public Health, has named African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) President Akinwumi Adesina and three other eminent persons as winners of its 2020 Distinguished Fellowship Award. Adesina, World Health Organisation(WHO)’s Tedros Ghebreyesus, Leith Greenslade of JustActions and Winnie Byanyima of the Joint […]

The Academy of Public Health, the flagship body of the West African Institute of Public Health,...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



