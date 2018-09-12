African Development Bank’s Board approves Policy on Non-Sovereign Operations

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has approved the Bank’s Policy on Non-sovereign Operations (NSO). The document provides the framework within which the Bank through its private sector lending window may provide financing or investment without sovereign guarantees to private and public entities that meet specific eligibility requirements on non-concessional… […]

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has appro...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...