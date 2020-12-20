Alwihda Info
African Development Bank’s Board of Directors approves the Bank’s borrowing program for 2021


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Décembre 2020


The 2021 Borrowing Program of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has been approved by the Board of Directors for up to $10.4 billion to be raised from capital markets. This program will allow the Bank to raise funds in the debt capital markets in order to help finance the Bank’s projects and programs in Africa. […]

