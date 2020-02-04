Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
African Development Bank to present African Economic Outlook 2020 at 33rd African Union Summit


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


What: Presentation of African Economic Outlook 2020 Who: African Development Bank and the African Union Commission When: 7 February 2020, 10:00am-12pm Where: Medium Conference Hall, African Union, Addis Ababa The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) and the African Union Commission will jointly host a side event to present the 2020 edition of the Bank’s flagship report […]

What: Presentation of African Economic Outlook 2020 Who: African Development Bank and the African Union ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



