African Development Bank welcomes EUR 40 million investment from the European Commission for the Facility for Energy Inclusion (FEI)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) announced a EUR 40 million investment from the European Commission for the Facility for Energy Inclusion (FEI), a new platform for financing small-scale renewables in Africa. The announcement was made to energy sector stakeholders at a sideline event held during the Africa Energy Forum, which took place in Lisbon, Portugal […]

