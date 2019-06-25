African Development Bank welcomes EUR 40 million investment from the European Commission for the Facility for Energy Inclusion (FEI)

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) announced a EUR 40 million investment from the European Commission for the Facility for Energy Inclusion (FEI), a new platform for financing small-scale renewables in Africa. The announcement was made to energy sector stakeholders at a sideline event held during the Africa Energy Forum, which took place in Lisbon, Portugal […]

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) announced a EUR 40 million investment from the European Commission for the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...