African Development Bank welcomes partners to MDB roundtable to strengthen collaboration on donor relations and fund management


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) hosted 11 sister institutions for the annual multilateral development bank (MDB) roundtable on trust funds and co-financing, held on 28-29 March, 2019. The aim of the roundtable was to enhance benchmarking across the development finance institutions (DFIs), raise awareness of emerging innovative approaches to resource mobilisation and of new […]

