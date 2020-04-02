Alwihda Info
African Development Bank wins industry gong for pioneering 2019 social bond issue


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Avril 2020


The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) received on 30 March 2020 an award for its successful one billion Norwegian krone (NOK) social bond issued in 2019. This Environmental Finance 2020 bond award was given by an independent panel comprising 30 of the world’s largest green, social and sustainability bond investors. “It is inspiring to observe how […]

