African Development Fund (ADF-15) replenishment: Donors commit $7.6 billion, a 32% boost from last replenishment, in support of Africa’s low-income, fragile, countries

Donors of the African Development Fund (ADF) on Thursday agreed to commit $7.6 billion to speed up growth in Africa’s poorest nations and help lift millions out of poverty. This fifteenth replenishment of the ADF (ADF-15), up 32% from the previous cycle, sends a strong signal of trust in the Fund, which is the concessional […]

