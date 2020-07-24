Alwihda Info
African Development Fund approves UA100.4 million multi-country Covid-19 Response Support for Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique and Sao Tome


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) on Wednesday approved a UA100.4 million (about $138 million) crisis budget support package to four southern African countries – Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique and São Tomé & Príncipe, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the package, known as the Multi-Country COVID-19 Response Support Program […]

