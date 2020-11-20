Alwihda Info
African Energy Chamber (AEC)’s Latest Top 25 Movers & Shakers Watch List 2021 Shows Strong Women Leadership in Energy


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Novembre 2020


The number of women within the African Energy Chamber’s (www.EnergyChamber.org) Top 25 Movers & Shakers Watch List has made a significant jump from 3 to 8 between 2020 and 2021. Released annually, the list highlights the government officials, public and private executives whose work and decisions can profoundly impact the way Africans access and consume […]

The number of women within the African Energy Chamber’s (www.EnergyChamber.org) Top 25 Mover...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



