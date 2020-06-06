African Energy Chamber Calls for Extension and Compliance with Production Cuts Ahead of Next OPEC Meetings

As OPEC prepares to host the 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference next week, the African Energy Chamber (http://EnergyChamber.org/) is calling on African producers to extend production cuts and remain compliant with their obligations. The historic deal reached by OPEC and OPEC+ last April, which took […]

