African Energy Chamber Hopeful for a Quick Resolution of Disagreements Over Fuel Shortages in Tanzania

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) expresses its concerns over the alleged arrest and detention of three energy executives in Tanzania last week. Total Tanzania’s Managing Director Jean-Francois Schoepp, Puma Supply Manager Adam Eliewinga and Oryx’s representative August Dominick were arrested for questioning and taken into custody while attending a consultative meeting between… Read more on […]

The African Energy Chamber (https:/...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...