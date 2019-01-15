Alwihda Info
African Energy Chamber and the Oil Industry Congratulates Equatorial Guinea’s Government on Setting Up One-Stop Shop


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) welcomes the improvement of Equatorial Guinea’s business environment via the establishment of a one-stop shop for setting up businesses in the country. “The implementation of Equatorial Guinea’s one-stop shop allows companies to set up a business in Equatorial Guinea in only one week, putting the country at par with global […]

