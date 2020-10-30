Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

African Governance Architecture (AGA) announces Top 20 winners of the Youth Innovation Challenge on Democracy and Governance in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Octobre 2020


The African Governance Architecture (AGA) has released the list of the Top 20 selected winners of the Youth Innovation Challenge on Democracy and Governance in Africa. The young African innovators were selected from a pool of submissions by the youth from across the continent and in the diaspora, focused on digital or non-digital innovations that […]

