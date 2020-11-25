African Health Ministers urge greater vigilance in COVID-19 fight

African Health Ministers gathering for the resumed Seventieth session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa took stock this week of the region’s efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, with calls to step up vigilance and head off a possible resurgence of infections. Opening the meeting, Hon. Jacqueline Mikolo, Minister of Health […]

African Health Ministers gathering for the resumed Seventieth session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Com...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...