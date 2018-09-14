African Innovation Foundation (AIF)’s top 10 nominees announced for the prestigious US$185 000 Innovation Prize for Af rica 2018 awards

IPA 2018 keenly contested with 3 000+ applicants from over 52 countries; This year’s innovations address critical challenges in ICT, agri-business, public health and the environment/ energy sectors; The top 10 nominees reflect Pan African flavour of IPA with representation from north, west, east, central and southern Africa, including Madagascar. The [African Innovation Foundation](http://www.africaninnovation.org/)… Read […]

IPA 2018 keenly contested with 3 000+ applicants from over 52 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...