African Island States Launch Joint Medicines Procurement Initiative

Ministers of Health from seven small African island states today signed an agreement to jointly procure drugs and vaccines in a bid to improve quality and access to medicines and other health products. The ministers from Cabo Verde, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mauritius, Sao Tome & Principe and Seychelles that form the Small Island Developing States […]
Ministers of Health from seven small African island states today signed an agreement to jointly procure drugs and vaccines i...
Ministers of Health from seven small African island states today signed an agreement to jointly procure drugs and vaccines i...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...