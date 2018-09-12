African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) wins Best Legal Department of the Year prize at the African Legal Awards

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) was recognized as Best Legal Department of the Year (Large Teams) at the 2018 Annual African Legal Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa on 8 August. The ALSF also received special mention for its efforts in assisting African governments in negotiating investment related transactions essential for their social and […]
The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) was recognized as Best Legal Department of the Year (Large Teams) at the 2018 Annual...
The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) was recognized as Best Legal Department of the Year (Large Teams) at the 2018 Annual...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...