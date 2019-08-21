Alwihda Info
African Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to attract $103 Billion in 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Africa is an exciting frontier in the global natural gas sector. The continent holds 7.1 percent of proven global gas reserves (http://bit.ly/2KKgTgQ) and is expected to contribute nearly 10 percent of global production growth through to 2024 (http://bit.ly/30murnZ). On the demand side, Africa’s large, urbanized and industrialized societies of the future will require reliable and […]

