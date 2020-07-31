African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 30 July 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (893,305), deaths (18,881), and recoveries (541,937) by region: Central (46,850 cases; 908 deaths; 31,922 recoveries): Burundi (387; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,605; 59; 1,574), Chad (926; 75; 813), Congo (3,376; 56; 923), DRC (9,010; 215; 6,437), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,352; 49; […]
