African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Sector II command hands over to new contingent

The outgoing commander of the AMISOM Kenyan contingent, Brig. Dickson Rutto has officially handed over office to the incoming commander, Brigadier Paul Njema. A ceremony to mark the command handover took place at the AMISOM Sector II Headquarters in Dhobley, which is under the responsibility of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF). Brig. Rutto was commander […]

