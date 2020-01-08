Alwihda Info
African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) hospital receives laboratory and theater equipment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) has handed over medical equipment to a health facility operated by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Mogadishu. The health facility located within the AMISOM Halane Base provides medical services to African Union troops and Somali Security Forces involved in joint operations to fight terrorists, […]

