African Union Youth Volunteers Corps (AU-YVC) Turns 10!

The African Union Youth Volunteers Corps (AU-YVC) celebrates 10 years of existence. The program is a flagship of the African Union which recruits, trains and deploys young African professionals to serve as professional volunteers for a period of 12 months across the continent. The AU-YVC program will soon be looking to recruit the 11th Cohort. […]

The African Union Youth Volunteers Corps (AU-YVC) celebrates 10 years of existence. The program is a flagship of the African Union which recru...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...