African Union recognizes Executive Director of UNAIDS for his outstanding achievements in tackling AIDS

The African Union has passed a motion of support for the Executive Director of UNAIDS Michel Sidibé recognizing that the invaluable work of UNAIDS, under the leadership of Mr Sidibé, has saved many lives and has had a decisive impact on the AIDS epidemic in Africa. The motion was passed during the 32nd Ordinary Session […]

The African Union has passed a motion of support for the Executive Director of UNAIDS Michel Sidibé recognizing that the invaluable work of UNAIDS, under the leadershi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...