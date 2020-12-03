Alwihda Info
African Union to Launch the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Décembre 2020


As the Second Ordinary Session of the Sub-Committee on Energy of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Transport, Transcontinental and Interregional Infrastructure, Energy and Tourism (STC-TTIIET) take its second day, African Energy Ministers gathered to discuss the implementation status of the Action Plan adopted by the STC-TTIIET held in April 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. […]

