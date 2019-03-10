Alwihda Info
African challenger bank Vista Bank selects Temenos to power its digital transformation and growth across Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Vista Group ([VistaBankGroup.com](https://vistabankgroup.com/)), a challenger bank building itself into a world class pan-African financial institution specifically designed to meet the needs of retail and commercial customers, has partnered with Temenos (SIX: TEMN) ([Temenos.com](http://www.temenos.com/)), the banking software company, to power its digital transformation journey. Vista Bank is transforming… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/african-challenger-bank-vista-bank-select...

