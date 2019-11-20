Africans entrepreneurs : take part in Challenge of 1,000 at the Africa-France 2020 Summit

Are you an African entrepreneur? Do you bear innovative solutions to promote the emergence of sustainable cities? Come and present them during the “Challenge of 1.000” at the Africa-France 2020 Summit. France invites 1,000 African entrepreneurs to come to Bordeaux to present their solutions at The City of Solutions, a show dedicated to projects and […]
