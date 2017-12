Agrofood West Africa welcomed for the third time a Pavilion of France gathering French companies, from manufacturers and suppliers of equipment to technology and inputs sellers for agriculture, livestock and agrofood production. The pavilion is operated by ADEPTA, a network of 240 French companies, manufacturing and supplying equipment, technologies and inputs for agriculture, livestock and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...