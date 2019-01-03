Aid agencies estimate that 4.2 million people in Somalia will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2019

The humanitarian situation in Somalia has continued to improve due to good Gu rains (April – July) and sustained humanitarian response. The end of four consecutive seasons of drought in many parts of the country resulted in the best harvests in nearly a decade, positively affecting the food security. However, the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview […]

