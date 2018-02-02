Aid appeals seek over $3 billion as South Sudan set to become Africa’s largest refugee and humanitarian crisis

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, today launched a funding appeal for US$1.5 billion to support refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian situation in South Sudan and for US$1.7 billion for people in need inside the country during 2018. With the conflict now in its fifth […]

