Aid appeals seek over $3 billion as South Sudan set to become Africa’s largest refugee and humanitarian crisis


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, today launched a funding appeal for US$1.5 billion to support refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian situation in South Sudan and for US$1.7 billion for people in need inside the country during 2018. With the conflict now in its fifth […]

